Column by Sara Barnes of Who Lets Your Dog Out

There are many people who feel that crate training your pet is not the right thing to do. In this article I aim to give you five reasons to crate train your pet.

Crate training should not been seen as a way to punish your pet, it should be seen as giving your pet a place they feel safe and can be safe.

Crate training your puppy/kitten allows you time and space to do the simple things in life, such as blow dry your hair and do your makeup or pop to the shops without the concern you will step on your pet or that they will damage the house while you are out.

Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out? in Grantham. (44219425)

It can also help you with the process of teaching your young pet to sleep in other areas of the home.

If your pet ever needs to stay over at the vets or has to go into a cattery or kennels then they will be placed in a crate or cage. For many this is the most stressful part of the experience as they have often never had exposure to such an environment. Especially in relation to vets stays, this can cause the pet to be anxious or nervous on every future visit, meaning you are likely to struggle getting them there in the future.

If your pet has the misfortune to suffer a serious injury it is likely they will be advised to have crate rest when they are home to aid recovery by reducing their ability to exercise, again having to train your pet to deal with being in a crate or pen along with dealing with a buster collar and limited mobility and pain, you are setting yourself up for failure and issues.

Finally, it can be helpful for nervous pets when you have to move house or have to take them to friends or family homes for holidays.

As mentioned above if it is used as a safe and familiar space, then no matter what else is going on they can go to that safe space that they know.