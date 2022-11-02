Five teenagers have been released without further action by police after they were arrested following an horrific assault on a Grantham man.

Nathan Ford-Pain, 24, was attacked in the early hours of October 1 in Belton Lane, Grantham.

He is believed to have been hit over the head with a bottle which left him in a coma in a Nottingham hospital.

Nathan Ford-Pain is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury. (59838869)

Lincolnshire Police arrested nine people in connection with the incident, but have now confirmed that of those arrested a 12-year-old girl, two 14-year-old boys, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male have all been released with no further action. Inquiries are still ongoing.

Four more people, including a 21-year-old man, remain part of the police investigation.

Nathan came out of his coma and has since been released from hospital to return home to his family.

His mother Sandy described him as a "miracle" and said he is doing "remarkably well".