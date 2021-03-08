South Kesteven District Council is marking Commonwealth Day today (Monday, March 8) by flying the Commonwealth flag at St Peter's Hill in Grantham.

Council chairman Breda-Rae Griffin (Con) said: "Normally on Commonwealth Day we would gather to celebrate the occasion at a flag-raising ceremony but this year, due to the pandemic, that will not be possible.

"The theme this year is 'Delivering a Common Future' to highlight how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family are innovating, connecting and transforming to help achieve some of its biggest goals, such as fighting climate change, promoting good governance and boosting trade.

"We also are taking the opportunity to promote the Commonwealth's shared values of peace, democracy and equality, and celebrate the association's rich diversity by reminding ourselves of the Commonwealth Affirmation."