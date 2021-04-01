Flag flies over Grantham to commemorate the formation of the Royal Air Force

A flag commemorating the formation of the Royal Air Force has been raised in Grantham today.

The flag is flying outside the offices of South Kesteven District Council and marks the day in 1918, towards the end of the First World War, when the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Naval Air Service were merged to become the RAF.

Councillor Breda Rae Griffin, chairman of SKDC, said: "South Kesteven and Lincolnshire have proud associations with the RAF, both past and present. It is appropriate that we recognise this by raising the RAF flag on the day the service was formed.

The RAF flag flying outside the SKDC offices. (45752321)

"We will be celebrating Armed Forces Services Week later this year to recognise all the Armed Forces.

"Unfortunately, due to the COVID restrictions it is not appropriate for a formal ceremony to take place, but raising the flag means that we can still mark the occasion."