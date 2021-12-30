Lincolnshire County Council plans to instal new flagpole at Grantham Fire Station
It is hoped plans for a number of new flag poles to be erected in nine locations around the county will encourage people to have pride in where they live.
Grantham Fire Station, on Harlaxton Road, is listed as one of the locations.
Lincolnshire County Council has already put in three planning applications to place new six metre high white glass fibre flagpoles in Lincoln.
Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said the aim was to “encourage everyone to have pride in where they live”.
“We have so much to celebrate as a county and as a nation,” he said.
“This will particularly be the case in 2022 with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and plans for enhanced Lincolnshire Day celebrations.
“Flag-raising is just one way we will mark these and other events, but it’s symbolic of our proud history and strong future.”
The full list of locations for new flagpoles is:
- Grantham Fire Station
- Boston Carlton Road Centre
- Boston Fire Station
- Lincoln Myle Cross
- Lincoln County Emergency Centre
- Lincoln North Fire Station
- Louth Keily House
- Skegness Fire Station
- Stamford DC and Registration office