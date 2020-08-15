Flag raised in Grantham to commemorate VJ Day

The district council has raised a flag outside its Grantham offices to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, the day when Japan announced its surrender to Allied Forces, bringing an end to the Second World War.

The commemorative flag was raised by South Kesteven District Council chairman Councillor Jacky Smith, supported by MP Gareth Davies, to mark the event which is celebrated today.

Coun Smith said: "To commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, the day when Japan announced its surrender to the Allied Forces, we have raised a commemorative flag.

Pictured at the flag-raising ceremony to mark VJ Day are, from left, Grace Knightall and John Knightall (Royal British Legion), Fr James Titley (St Wulfram’s Church), SKDC Armed Forces Champion Coun Dean Ward, SKDC leader Coun Kelham Cooke, Mayor of Grantham Coun Adam Stokes, SKDC chief executive Karen Bradford, SKDC chairman Coun Jacky Smith, Maj Geordie Chisholm (PWOG Barracks), and Gareth Davies MP. (40543035)

"This event will provide us with an opportunity to remember those service personnel who gave their lives both at home and abroad to secure our freedom today.

"The Far East campaign saw some of the fiercest fighting in some of the harshest conditions of World War Two. Fighting in the Asia-Pacific region took place from Hawaii to north east India. Britain and the Commonwealth’s principle fighting force, the Fourteenth Army, was one of the most diverse in history with more than 40 languages being spoken and representation from the world’s major religions.

"The end of the Far East Campaign brought World War Two to an end."

The district council is also marking the end of the Second World War with online information and photographs.