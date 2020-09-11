Flag raised in Grantham to honour emergency services

South Kesteven honoured all emergency services this week with the raising of a flag at the civic offices in Grantham on national Emergency Services Day.

The event is held annually from 9am on September 9 (the ninth hour of the ninth day of the ninth month).

SKDC chairman Coun Jacky Smith led a minute's silence to remember NHS and emergency services personnel who have died as a result of their service.

The flag-raising ceremony in Grantham on National Emergency Services Day. (42214237)

She said: "The men and women of our emergency services demonstrate incredible courage and professionalism every single day.

"Time and time again, they are there for us when we need them most. As a country, we are indebted to them for their extraordinary commitment to the public. This flag raising is our opportunity to honour the work they do and say a heartfelt thank you.

"This year it is especially important that we acknowledge and commemorate the Emergency Services and the NHS for the professionalism and care they have provided since the Covid-19 pandemic entered this country."

Emergency Services Day aims to:

Promote good citizenship and the effectiveness and efficiency of the emergency services

Encourage people to act responsibly to minimise the risk of having to use emergency services

Educate people to learn life-saving skills and how to help the emergency services

Encourage people to consider volunteering, possibly as a Special Constable or NHS Responder

More than two million people work and volunteer in the NHS and emergency services today, including 250,000 first responders.

They work in a range of jobs - from answering emergency calls to dealing with administration to practising medicine, fighting fires, policing the streets and saving lives at sea and on mountains, lowland and in caves.