Commonwealth Day was marked yesterday in Grantham with an official flag-raising ceremony on St Peter’s Hill.

Pupils from Dudley House School waved their own mini-flags as they joined members of South Kesteven District Council and staff for the annual commemoration.

Each pupil was presented with a Certificate of Participation by council chairman Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, together with information about the Commonwealth.

A flag was raised in St Peter's HIll to mark Commonwealth Day. (55460753)

Coun Griffin read this year’s Commonwealth Day Message from Commonwealth Secretary-General The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, under the theme of Delivering a Common Future. She said: “After the change and challenge of the past two years it is fitting that, in such a momentous year for the Commonwealth, we can meet once again as a family to celebrate our special day.

“In this year of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, we value the opportunity to pay tribute to her unparalleled service.

“Today, we renew the values that bind us, enshrined in our charter, of democracy; peace; human rights; equality; tolerance, respect and understanding; stewardship; promotion of youth and protection of the vulnerable.

“We celebrate the diversity that enriches us, and the similarities that enable us to work to together. And we recognise our shared interests. Our points of unity make the Commonwealth unique in our world. Drawing from the deep wells of our unique history, they enable us to face the challenges of the 21st Century with clarity, unity and purpose.”

Vice chairman Councillor Helen Crawford read out the 2022 Affirmation Statement: “Let us now stand to pledge ourselves afresh to uphold and serve the values and fellowship of the Commonwealth joining together in kinship and affinity, in diversity and unity, as members of a worldwide family of nations, we build on shared inheritances.”

Prayers were said by Father Stuart Cradduck, of St Wulfram’s Church.