A flag has been raised in St Peter's Hill to commemorate Armed Forces Week.

The flag-raising ceremony took place today (Monday, June 20) to mark the week.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Kelham Cooke and elected members joined civic dignitaries, cadets and military representatives in the ceremony.

The flag was raised at St Peter's Hill today (Monday, June 20) to mark the start of National Armed Forces Week. Holding the flag are cadets Euan Bremner-Harrison and Eddie Quinn (57425419)

SKDC chairman Councillor Helen Crawford said: "The Armed Forces Flag Raising ceremony is an opportunity for us to come together to recognise and celebrate the wonderful service provided by our regular and reservist soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines, past and present, and the families that have supported them in turn.

"It is so important that we continue to recognise and show appreciation for the Armed Forces, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for this flag raising ceremony."

The flag will remain flying until the end of National Armed Forces day which takes place on Saturday, June 25.

Major Guy Page, regimental second in command from the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks said: "Armed Forces Personnel are deployed around the world, often in dangerous and difficult conditions, helping other nations' humanitarian and peacekeeping efforts as well as protecting the United Kingdom. The public's support for them and their families is vital.

"Grantham has strong links to the Armed Forces and those close ties continue with young people joining the forces to serve our country with honour and distinction, returning to civilian life as valued members of their community, greatly enriched by their experiences."