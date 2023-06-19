A flag has been raised to mark the start of Armed Forces Week.

South Kesteven District Council held a ceremony, earlier today (Monday), and raised the Armed Forces Day flag in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

It marks the start of Armed Forces Week, which runs from today until Saturday, June 24.

The ceremony for the raising of the Armed Forces Flag in St Peter's Hill, Grantham.

Councillor Gloria Johnson, SKDC chairman, said: “Our Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony is an opportunity for us to come together to recognise and celebrate the wonderful service provided by our regular and reservist soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines, past and present, and the families that have supported them in turn.

“It is so important that we continue to recognise and show appreciation for the Armed Forces, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for this flag raising ceremony.”

Military representatives joined SKDC elected members and staff, school military cadets and Royal British Legion officials and standard bearers.

Captain James Ellen, representing Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham, said: “Thank you for the support the council and the local community show to members of the Armed Forces, military veterans, their families and cadets.

“Reserves Day on June 21 is an excellent opportunity this week to show support for all reservists in our community and their employers.”

John Knightall, president of the Grantham branch of the Royal British Legion, read the World War One poem entitled For the Fallen.

Prayers were delivered by Robert Holland. The Last Post and Reveille were also played by cadet bugler James Diamond.

The flag will remain flying until National Armed Forces Day on June 24.