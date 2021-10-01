A flag was raised in Grantham today to mark Lincolnshire Day.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies, the Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward and the chairman of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, attended the ceremony to raise the Lincolnshire flag outside the council offices in St Peter's Hill.

Leader of SKDC Councillor Kelham Cooke later tweeted: "Happy Lincolnshire Day! Lincolnshire Day celebrates all that is great about our county, so take the opportunity to enjoy our local food, visit our amazing attractions and support local businesses especially in South Kesteven!"

Celebrating Lincolnshire Day are, from left, SKDC chairman Coun Breda-Rae Griffin, Grantham MP Gareth Davies and Mayor of Grantham Coun Dean Ward. (51811991)

Lincolnshire Day was first celebrated in 2006. The day marks the Lincolnshire Rising of 1536 when Catholics rose up against King Henry VIII in a rebellion against his establishment of the Church of England.

Meanwhile, political leaders, MPs, mayors and guests from across greater Lincolnshire gathered together today to celebrate the county.

The leaders of North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire County councils – Coun Rob Waltham, Coun Philip Jackson and Coun Martin Hill – hosted the event at the venue near Scunthorpe to mark Lincolnshire Day and strengthen ties across the whole of the historic county.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies raises the flag. (51811989)

It is hoped the civic celebration will become an annual Lincolnshire Day tradition.

Cllr Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Lincolnshire has a rich heritage and culture, of which we're all proud. And it's that shared pride in our county that has brought us together to celebrate Lincolnshire Day.

"As well our great history, we come together today to reinforce our commitment to Lincolnshire's present – improving the lives of our residents, supporting our local businesses and boosting tourism and investment – and to our prosperous future."