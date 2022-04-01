The Royal Air Force flag is flying high over St Peter’s Hill in Grantham following an official ceremony today (Friday).

The ‘Fly the Flag for the Royal Air Force’ standard raising commemorated the day in 1918 when the RAF was founded and recalls wartime memories of RAF Spitalgate as a key WWl flying training base in Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council chairman Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin welcomed guests wearing the medals won by her father, Flt Lt Alan John Griffin, a Spitfire pilot who flew in the Battle of Britain.

RAF veteran Cllr George Chivers (left) and Flt Lt Andy Cutts, RAF Air Training Corps, prepare the RAF flag at the ceremony. (55835460)

She said: “Thank you for joining me today for this ceremony. The RAF was founded on April 1, 1918, towards the end of the First World War, by merging the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Naval Air Service.

“The Armed Forces Services Week in June of course celebrates and recognises all the armed forces, including the RAF, but South Kesteven has a wealth of RAF history.

“With this in mind it is appropriate that we celebrate by holding this ceremony in recognition of the role of the RAF within the district.”

Chairman Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin at the RAF flag raising. (55835457)

The leader of SKDC, Councillor Kelham Cooke, attended the ceremony along with elected members and council staff, Royal British Legion representatives, Legion standard bearers and RAF representatives.

Prayers were offered by Father Aron Donaldson from St Wulfram’s Church.