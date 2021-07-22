The flags of 52 historic counties will fly proudly at the heart of Government today (Friday, July 23) as the nation celebrates Historic County Flag Day.

All 52 registered historic county flags have been hoisted in Parliament Square in resplendent celebration as festivities take place in cities, towns and villages across England, Scotland and Wales, including Lincolnshire.

The aim is to remind people of the country's rich history and is part of the Government's mission to celebrate the traditions that bind our communities together and instil pride in the places we live as we build back better from the pandemic.

All the flags flying in Parliament Square

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick (Con) said: "Today is an opportunity to celebrate the rich tapestry of our shared national heritage.

"These flags represent local traditions and stories from every corner of Great Britain which people rightly take pride in.

"I am proud to see such an explosion of colour in Parliament Square on Historic County Flags Day in celebration of all that binds us together."

Leicestershire's flag will be flying for the first time. Lincolnshire's flag is pictured in the background

Leicestershire's flag is included for the first time.

The Leicestershire flag combines three of the county's symbols: the red and white dancetté background, taken from the arms of Simon de Montfort, 6th Earl of Leicester; the Cinquefoil of the de Beaumont Earls of Leicester; and the running fox from the county's crest, used on many of the county organisations.

The full list of county flags that will be flown in Parliament Square are:

1. Anglesey

2. Bedfordshire

3. Berkshire

4. Buckinghamshire

5. Caernarfonshire

6. Caithness

7. Cambridgeshire

8. Cheshire

9. Cornwall

10. County Durham

11. Cumberland

12. Derbyshire

13. Devon

14. Dorset

15. East Lothian

16. Essex

17. Flintshire

18. Glamorgan

19. Gloucestershire

20. Hampshire

21. Herefordshire

22. Hertfordshire

23. Huntingdonshire

24. Kent

25. Kirkcudbrightshire

26. Lancashire

27. Leicestershire

28. Lincolnshire

29. Merioneth

30. Middlesex

31. Monmouthshire

32. Norfolk

33. Northamptonshire

34. Northumberland

35. Nottinghamshire

36. Orkney

37. Oxfordshire

38. Pembrokeshire

39. Rutland

40. Shetland

41. Shropshire

42. Somerset

43. Staffordshire

44. Suffolk

45. Surrey

46. Sussex

47. Sutherland

48. Warwickshire

49. Westmorland

50. Wiltshire

51. Worcestershire

52. Yorkshire