Lincolnshire flag will be among those flying in Parliament Square to mark Historic County Flag Day
The flags of 52 historic counties will fly proudly at the heart of Government today (Friday, July 23) as the nation celebrates Historic County Flag Day.
All 52 registered historic county flags have been hoisted in Parliament Square in resplendent celebration as festivities take place in cities, towns and villages across England, Scotland and Wales, including Lincolnshire.
The aim is to remind people of the country's rich history and is part of the Government's mission to celebrate the traditions that bind our communities together and instil pride in the places we live as we build back better from the pandemic.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick (Con) said: "Today is an opportunity to celebrate the rich tapestry of our shared national heritage.
"These flags represent local traditions and stories from every corner of Great Britain which people rightly take pride in.
"I am proud to see such an explosion of colour in Parliament Square on Historic County Flags Day in celebration of all that binds us together."
Leicestershire's flag is included for the first time.
The Leicestershire flag combines three of the county's symbols: the red and white dancetté background, taken from the arms of Simon de Montfort, 6th Earl of Leicester; the Cinquefoil of the de Beaumont Earls of Leicester; and the running fox from the county's crest, used on many of the county organisations.
The full list of county flags that will be flown in Parliament Square are:
1. Anglesey
2. Bedfordshire
3. Berkshire
4. Buckinghamshire
5. Caernarfonshire
6. Caithness
7. Cambridgeshire
8. Cheshire
9. Cornwall
10. County Durham
11. Cumberland
12. Derbyshire
13. Devon
14. Dorset
15. East Lothian
16. Essex
17. Flintshire
18. Glamorgan
19. Gloucestershire
20. Hampshire
21. Herefordshire
22. Hertfordshire
23. Huntingdonshire
24. Kent
25. Kirkcudbrightshire
26. Lancashire
27. Leicestershire
28. Lincolnshire
29. Merioneth
30. Middlesex
31. Monmouthshire
32. Norfolk
33. Northamptonshire
34. Northumberland
35. Nottinghamshire
36. Orkney
37. Oxfordshire
38. Pembrokeshire
39. Rutland
40. Shetland
41. Shropshire
42. Somerset
43. Staffordshire
44. Suffolk
45. Surrey
46. Sussex
47. Sutherland
48. Warwickshire
49. Westmorland
50. Wiltshire
51. Worcestershire
52. Yorkshire