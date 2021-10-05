A flood alert is in force for the River Witham, Grantham, following heavy rain overnight.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast to continue throughout today (Tuesday) across Lincolnshire.

The river was placed under a flood alert by the Environment Agency (EA) who stated that the River Witham is expected to rise, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river from early morning today (Tuesday, October 5)

River Witham at Wyndham Park (51925007)

River Witham at Wyndham Park (51925004)