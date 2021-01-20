Flood alerts remain in place in the Grantham area with more rain forecast throughout today.

There are flood alerts on the Rivers Witham and Glen in Lincolnshire. The Witham rose above flood risk levels at North Witham overnight but levels have since come down.

The government's flood alerts mean people must be prepared for the possibility of flooding in their area.

Flooding under the railway bridge on the High Dyke near Great Ponton. (44010983)

People are being warned not to risk driving through flood waters and to stay away from flooded footpaths. Cars became stranded yesterday when motorists tried to drive through flood water under a rail bridge on the High Dyke at Great Ponton.

A spokesman said: "Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens."

You can check flood risks in your area by visiting www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk

There will be strong winds and rain throughout the day. Strong winds are also forecast tomorrow but it will be a much drier day.