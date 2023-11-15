Works are to be carried out along a railway line to prevent flooding.

From Monday, December 4, until Friday, December 8, Network Rail will carry out work along the railway from Allington level crossing through to Gonerby tunnel.

Letters have been sent out to residents including details of when they will take place and if and how they will be affected.

Network Rail will be carrying out works in December.

Network Rail will be working overnight on:

From 11pm on December 4 until 6am on December 5

From 11pm on December 5 until 6am on December 6

From 11pm on December 6 until 6am on December 7

From 11pm on December 7 until 6am on December 8

A road closure will be in place at Allington level crossing on each of the dates.

There will be footway access for pedestrians and access will be granted for emergency vehicles.

Network Rail have said that they will try to “minimise the amount of noise they cause as much as possible” but they “apologise in advance” if there is any disturbance.

They will also be using road-rail machinery, but this won’t be outside properties.

Anyone with concerns can visit Network Rail’s website at www.networkrail.co.uk.

Alternatively, people can call its 24 hour helping on 03457 11 41 41.