Flood warning issued in parts of Grantham

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued a flood warning for parts of Grantham tonight.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) tweeted the warning, issued by the EA, following heavy rainfall this evening.

Flooding is expected for Mow Beck near Alexandra Road, Harlaxton Road, and Barrowby Stream in the Winchester Road area.

The Environment Agency has issued an urgent flood warning in the Grantham area. (49049814)

Several other areas across Grantham are also said to be affected.

Immediate action is required.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36uFErr