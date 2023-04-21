A flooded road outside an Italian restaurant in Grantham has caused problems for its owners.

The road has flooded outside Piccola Venezia, in Wharf Road, and is a problem to customers trying to access the restaurant and also for the owners themselves.

Fefe Scaramozzino, who owns the restaurant alongside her partner, said: “When it rains, it looks like the water doesn’t go down how it should be.

The flooded road outside the Piccola Venezia restaurant in Wharf Road. Photo: Fefe Scaramozzino

“My customers can't park there as the water is a lot. They can't get out of the car, and if they walk to come into the restaurant, people passing with their cars flash the water.”

Lincolnshire County Council was informed about the issue and attended to first fix it on April 2 where it was cleared.

However, the problem has occurred again and LCC workers have returned to assess it.

A spokesperson for LCC said: “We have carried out work to investigate and repair a connection between the drainage fully and the surface water main.

“Whilst onsite our work crew were able to find the root of the issue and make a repair to the connection to allow flow to the main.

“The next phase is to clean and jet the connection near the repair site. Currently, the gully is running, but this is slow to clear.

“The follow up jetting job should clear the blockage fully and put a stop to these temporary puddles forming after rainfall.

“We are in the process of scheduling this jetting work which will require overnight working. “We will get this final phase of the work carried out as soon as we possibly can.”