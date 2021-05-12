Plans to build 15 homes, including four affordable dwellings, on land to the east of the Royal Oak pub in Long Bennington were refused today.

The SKDC planning committee voted unanimously to refuse the plans, with concerns that the site is at risk to surface level flooding, as well as the fact that the homes would be built on greenfield land.

Two separate plans for the erection of six and eight houses on the same land were withdrawn in 2019 and 2017 respectively.

The Royal Oak in Long Bennington, image via Google Streetview. (44282585)

The planning report recommended refusal, stating that: "The proposed development is on greenfield land and would extend the pattern of development beyond the existing built form and into open countryside, resulting in harm to the character and appearance of the area.

"No information has been submitted with the application detailing how the development would meet a proven local need for housing or seek to address a specific targeted need for local market housing.

"Further, no evidence of substantial community support has been demonstrated."

Councillor Paul Wood, ward member, said: “I would really ask the committee to refuse the application. The planning officer’s report gives many details, gives many reasons and lists a lot of policies that support a refusal. I agree with those, I agree with what’s been said.

“The site is subject to flooding and has been subject to flooding in the past that has caused major damage to the Royal Oak pub and also to adjacent properties.

“The problem with this application is that there is no satisfactory drainage solution provided. That drainage problem is not going to be solved, it’s going to be made worse by this application."

The planning report added: "The site is shown to be at risk from surface water flooding and has recently experienced flooding. There is insufficient information to determine if a satisfactory drainage solution can be achieved for the site, without exacerbating existing flood risk."

A letter from the planning consultant said: “Whilst there may be a degree of policy tension with the development plan, local planning authorities still need to provide and boost the supply of homes including affordable units as proposed here.

"It is regrettable that officers consider the site to present issues in respect of the character, residential amenity, highways, flood risk and ecology when framed against the abundant benefits that the scheme would bring.

“Despite concerns, there are clear benefits that would materialise through this sustainable scheme."