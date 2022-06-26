Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Flora and fauna are thriving in Grantham's Heroes Commemorative Orchard

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 26 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Young trees in Grantham’s Heroes Commemorative Orchard are paying a silent tribute to the armed forces while also providing a valuable habitat for nature.

Carl Hawke, nature conservation officer for the National Trust, which leases the land to South Kesteven District Council, visited during Armed Forces Week to compile a list of flora and fauna - with a thumbs-up for how well the orchard is thriving.

Planted in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, the orchard has 75 trees, mostly heritage fruit species and with two American acers to commemorate the local military contribution from the USA.

Carl Hawke with Wyndham Park Forum volunteer Elizabeth Bowskill. (57539383)
Carl Hawke with Wyndham Park Forum volunteer Elizabeth Bowskill. (57539383)

Interpretation boards tell how the British First Airborne Division trained locally before flying to Arnhem’s ill-fated battle for the bridges in September 1944 and the unsung heroes of the USAAF Ninth Troop Carrier Command transporting troops from huge airfields around Grantham.

The Heroes Commemorative Orchard is next to Wyndham Park, accessible from the Riverside Walk.

Environment Grantham Human Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE