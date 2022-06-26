Young trees in Grantham’s Heroes Commemorative Orchard are paying a silent tribute to the armed forces while also providing a valuable habitat for nature.

Carl Hawke, nature conservation officer for the National Trust, which leases the land to South Kesteven District Council, visited during Armed Forces Week to compile a list of flora and fauna - with a thumbs-up for how well the orchard is thriving.

Planted in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, the orchard has 75 trees, mostly heritage fruit species and with two American acers to commemorate the local military contribution from the USA.

Carl Hawke with Wyndham Park Forum volunteer Elizabeth Bowskill. (57539383)

Interpretation boards tell how the British First Airborne Division trained locally before flying to Arnhem’s ill-fated battle for the bridges in September 1944 and the unsung heroes of the USAAF Ninth Troop Carrier Command transporting troops from huge airfields around Grantham.

The Heroes Commemorative Orchard is next to Wyndham Park, accessible from the Riverside Walk.