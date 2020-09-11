Floral tributes have been left near where a teenage girl died following acollision with a lorry on Tuesday.

The woman, aged 19, died at the scene of the collision on Dysart Road, Grantham, opposite the retail shopping centre.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that no arrests have been made but the investigation is continuing.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the collision after a 19-year-old died.(42215570)

Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling down Dysart Road at the time and saw a woman with a pedal cycle, which is described as a blue Apollo mountain bike, to contact them.

A police spokesperson said: "The woman may have been riding or pushing the bike.

"Anyone who saw the HGV, a red DAF which was turning left into a business premises to make a delivery, should also get in touch.

"We’d also like you to contact us if you travelled down Dysart Road around this time and have dashcam footage that may have recorded anything that will help our inquiry."

Comtact the police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk