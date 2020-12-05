A florist is running her business from her Barrowby home after closing both of her Grantham town centre shops.

Sue Hodgson, of Sue Hodgson Florist Design, formerly known as Flowers from Holland, has described it as “a really positive move” and has also started running workshops.

Sue’s decision to close the shops in St Catherine’s Road and Westgate was “Covid-driven”, but the move has since allowed her to concentrate more on what she loves doing.