A popular flower and garden show is returning to Belvoir Castle for the fifth straight year.

The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden show is back again for another weekend of colour and green-thumbed fun on July 16 and 17.

Showcasing some of the UK's finest nurseries, growers and plenty of expert horticulturists, the event has plenty to offer for those who love gardening.

Last year's Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show. (49349393)

After four years, 2022 will see the show relocated to the much larger 'Ladies Field' show site in the Belvoir Castle grounds. Entry to the show is via a designated point on Woolsthorpe Road, Belvoir from 9.45am until 4.30pm on both days.

The weekend will feature appearances from various well known specialists and experts on the talks stage, along with some glorious floral demonstrations by Jonathan Moseley.

The show will also welcome back TV's David Domoney who will be appearing again on both show days, joined by other speakers including Professor David Stevens, and local radio garden guru, Mark Smith.

Organiser and founder of the show, Andy Tudbury, said: "We are all really looking forward to this year's show, it's a new show site to us with a great view up to Belvoir Castle, this years show is probably the biggest one we have staged so far!

"We have more show borders than ever before, with several designers from Europe as well as the UK. The talks marquee will host some fantastic horticultural knowledge and is led of course by TV's David Domoney and Jonathan Moseley. “

Visitors will be able to explore show gardens and borders to provide them with inspiration for their own green spaces.

The show gardens and borders will once again battle it out to win the coveted Duchess of Rutland Trophy

Sculpture artists, tools, garden furniture, and crafts retailers and exhibitors will be selling a wide range of tempting products.

After a few hours of horticultural browsing, visitors can relax with a drink and something to eat while listening to the live music from local artists on the stage.

To find out more, visit: https://belvoircastleflowerandgardenshow.co.uk/

In the run up to the show, the charity Songbird Survival has offered a few tips on how people can support wildlife in their gardens.