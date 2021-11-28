The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show will be returning for its fifth consecutive year.

This two day event is moving to a larger site within the castle's estate, and will be taking place on July 16 and 17, 2022.

Award-winning growers and nurseries from all over the UK will be taking part, and in addition to plants there will also be a selection of sculptures, artisans, crafts, patio furniture and garden tools.

The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show is returning in July, 2022. (44054632)

The weekend will feature talks and demonstrations by various specialists in horticulture, including chartered horticulturist, TV's David Domoney, who will be at the show on both days.

Other guests include leading garden designer and author, Professor David Stevens, international floral designer Jonathan Moseley and local gardening expert John Stirland.

Radio's Karen Gimson and Mark Smith will also be taking part in the weekend, along with horticulturist Rosy Hardy and award-winning landscaper Gareth Wilson.

Show founder and organiser, Andy Tudbury, said: "We are all excited to be relocating to the larger show site within the estate of beautiful Belvoir Castle, the move, although only about seven hundred metres, reflects how the show has evolved since its inaugural year in 2018.

"With the continued support of the general public, and of course the trade, the larger site will hopefully allow us to continue the development of the event, which has fast established itself as a major part of the Horticultural show calendar.

"We will of course be retaining all the popular elements the show has become known for, while introducing new content along the way."

The show will once again be hosting The Countryside Borders competition, which was created by The London College of Garden Design, where upcoming designers can display their talents in planting design.

Summertime is the overall theme for the flower arranging competition, in which there are two classes that both professional and amateur flower lovers can enter.

Class 1 includes an exhibit entitled 'Summer Celebrations' whereas Class 2 is an exhibit entitled 'A Feast of Fabulous Foliage.'

Aimed at local schools, the Sow & Grow container competition will also be returning, and is being supported by Thompson and Morgan seeds.

Next year's show will also be hosting the Jonathan Moseley Challenge trophy, and is welcoming applications from floral designers, florists, flower arrangers and garden clubs.

Tickets for the event and more information can be found at https://belvoircastleflowerandgardenshow.co.uk/