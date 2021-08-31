A flower festival has raised £1,500 towards the upkeep of a village church.

Flowers of all shapes, colours and sizes adorned St Swithun's Church, Long Bennington, this weekend after the festival was originally postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme was the hymn 'All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small,' and budding florists were asked to interpret it in their own way.

Flower festival at St Swithun’s Church, Long Bennington (50716452)

Displays included toy animals, birds and insects to bright flowers and other colourful scenes.

Di Ablewhite, who helped to organise the event along with a team of dedicated volunteers from the village and the church, was delighted that the event could finally go ahead.

She said: "Originally it was to be held just as covid raised its head and fund-raising for the flowers had taken place two years prior to that, so after two cancellations it has finally taken place.

Flower festival at St Swithun’s Church, Long Bennington (50716418)

Some florists purchased their own flowers as a contribution and some of the arrangements are in memory of loved ones. Other helpers baked cakes and a team of volunteers served refreshments.

"There was a quiz to participate in and a children’s activity sheet to encourage them to look for the types of wildlife."

The money raised from the three-day event will towards the church funds.

Flower festival (50748260)

Di added: “What was really special to me was seeing so many people visit and meet one another for possibly the first time in 18 months, the whole three days were full of smiles, laughter and at long last some fun, really felt like some light coming out of the long darkness."

Flower festival (50748238)

Flower festival (50748246)

Flower festival at St Swithun’s Church, Long Bennington (50716430)

Flower festival (50748251)

Flower festival at St Swithun’s Church, Long Bennington (50716443)

Flower festival (50748254)

Flower festival at St Swithun’s Church, Long Bennington (50716446)

Flower festival (50748257)

Flower festival at St Swithun’s Church, Long Bennington (50716449)

Flower festival at St Swithun’s Church, Long Bennington (50716455)

Flower festival (50748268)