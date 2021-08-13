A countryside attraction is inviting nature lovers to pick their own flowers.

The Picking Patch in Corby Glen opened for the first time in May to showcase the beauty of the country’s nature to the local community.

Set up by a husband and wife team, who asked to remain anonymous, the family has been busy planting a range of flowers and digging up weeds to get the site ready for visitors.

The Picking Patch in Corby Glen. Photo: England's Finest Photography

The husband said: “I’m the son of a local farmer and my wife is in horticulture.

“We wanted to try something different as a little project.

“The whole concept, we wanted to make sure the community was engaged with the environment and really provide the are with a place where people can learn about nature.”

The Picking Patch in Corby Glen. Photo: England's Finest Photography

The pair aim to advocate the ‘grown not flown’ ethos, which promotes flowers and produce from the area as opposed to from abroad to reduce the number of travel miles, helping the environment.

They have been researching the impact of produce being imported in, and hope people will instead pick their own flowers at the site.

“Now it means stuff is grown on our doorstep,” he said.

“We only opened in May this year as a trial run with the idea of if it goes well we will continue, if it doesn’t we will do something else.

The Picking Patch in Corby Glen. Photo: England's Finest Photography

“The reaction has been really positive. What we didn’t realise is how appreciative, particularly young mums, have been to have somewhere different to go with the kids.

“We ourselves have an 18-month old son and wanted to make sure he was growing up connecting with nature and understanding where stuff comes from.”

The pair would also like to connect with schools and nature lovers in the area to carry out surveys on the wildlife on site.

The Picking Patch in Corby Glen. Photo: England's Finest Photography

They temporarily closed last month while flowers were re-growing but opened up the site to visitors again on Friday last week.

In spring they had five different types of flowers and in summer months have three, which come in a range of different colours.

While the site is unmanned and operates on an honesty policy, juggling childcare, work and planting the flowers has proved a challenge.

The Picking Patch in Corby Glen. Photo: England's Finest Photography

“It’s been a lot harder work than we imagined,” he said.

“What people don’t see we wanted to make sure it looked presentable

“We’ve spent four to seven days hand weeding.”

Visit www.thepickingpatch.com for more information.