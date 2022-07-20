Home   News   Article

'Great weekend' as Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden show returns to Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
-
Published: 10:00, 20 July 2022

The return of a popular flower and garden show with TV guests provided "a great weekend" in hot weather.

The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden returned for the fifth straight year and was "very busy", according to organisers, who are already planning next year's event.

Taking place on both Saturday and Sunday, the show had some of the UK's finest nurseries, growers and plenty of expert horticulturists on site.

