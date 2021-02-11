The creator of a bench for Captain Sir Tom Moore has paid tribute to the national hero after he passed away.

Chris Kennedy, owner of Roll and Scroll, a fabrication firm based in Grantham, has placed flowers on the bench that he created and donated to pay tribute to the main who inspired so many during lockdown.

The bench, one of just two in existence, is situated on Bourne Road in Colsterworth.

The Captain Sir Tom Moore bench in Colsterworth. (44336375)

The second bench that was created and dedicated to Captain Sir Tom was given to the man himself last April to mark his 100th birthday.

Chris also donated a powder blue bench, commemorating the sacrifices made by key workers during the pandemic, which is situated on Back Lane in Colsterworth.