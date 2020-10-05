Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Flu vaccines run low in Grantham as more people urged to get jabs

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:31, 05 October 2020
 | Updated: 12:34, 05 October 2020

GPs across Grantham say they are at risk of running out of winter flu vaccines, as the Government urges more people to get them.

More than 30 million people in England are now eligible for free flu jabs as the Government has expanded the 2020/2021 programme.

It has expanded the number of groups urged to get a flu vaccine amid the coronavirus pandemic, over fears that the annual flu season will coincide with a Covid-19 surge and put a heavy strain on healthcare services.

GranthamHealth Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE