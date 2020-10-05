Flu vaccines run low in Grantham as more people urged to get jabs

GPs across Grantham say they are at risk of running out of winter flu vaccines, as the Government urges more people to get them.

More than 30 million people in England are now eligible for free flu jabs as the Government has expanded the 2020/2021 programme.

It has expanded the number of groups urged to get a flu vaccine amid the coronavirus pandemic, over fears that the annual flu season will coincide with a Covid-19 surge and put a heavy strain on healthcare services.