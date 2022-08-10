Piles of rubbish have been left near a road in Barkston.

The rubbish was spotted by a nearby resident on the road near the Barkston to Lincoln turnoff.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I think people need to start being wary on whom they trust to take their rubbish away.

The rubbish at the Barkston to Lincoln turn off. (58566596)

"It's happening a lot lately. Grantham’s always been a tourist attraction with all the liked and hated famous people we’ve had live or grow up here.

"The fact we keep getting these fly-tippers every month on the boarders of this town doesn’t make it a good look for Grantham.

"Maybe a proper investigation through the rubbish could bring harsh fines and teach lessons to these companies for doing disgusting things like this.

The rubbish at the Barkston to Lincoln turn off. (58566689)

"It’s ok to report it to the council to go clean it up and I know people will disagree with this comment but the council have enough to deal with and this sort of thing isn’t fair on them."

Councillor Mark Whittington, South Kesteven District Council member for waste services, added: "South Kesteven District Council officers have visited the site and are arranging for the waste to be removed.

"There is no excuse for dumping rubbish in this manner and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the council on 01476 406080 or the police on their non-emergency number, 101.

The rubbish at the Barkston to Lincoln turn off. (58566681)

“I would like to remind householders that they have a legal duty of care to ensure that anyone they use to remove waste on their behalf is a registered waste carrier by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 or visiting https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier.

“If fly-tipped waste is traced to an individual and they are unable to identify who took their waste, or the carrier they identify is unauthorised, they could receive a £400 fixed penalty notice.

"A genuine business will always be happy to provide you with their licence details.”

The rubbish at the Barkston to Lincoln turn off. (58566604)

SKDC asks if anyone spots an illegal tip, then they should to report it at southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping,

The council will then investigate any reports they receive.