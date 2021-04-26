Fly-tippers dump more household waste at Grantham beauty spot

A Journal reader has sent in a photograph showing a mound of household waste fly-tipped at a Grantham beauty spot over the weekend.

Nancy Ellerby was shocked to see the waste dumped in the car park at Londonthorpe Woods while taking her dogs for a walk on Sunday.

The photo shows plastic, tins and fabric dumped at the edge of the car park, including what seem to be cushions from a sofa.

Nancy said that there was a cardboard box with a name and address on it which may be a clue to who dumped the waste.

She said: "I was taking the dogs for a walk this morning to find this. Not sure if the name on the label is responsible or whether they've given money for someone else to dump. Either way, someone should be accountable."

Fly-tipping at the beauty spot just outside Grantham is not uncommon. The land is owned by the Woodland Trust which has spent thousands of pounds in the past cleaning up after fly-tippers and vandals who have left burned-out cars there and large piles of tyres, wood and other waste.