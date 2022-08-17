Fly-tippers leave 'appalling' mess on roadside in Fulbeck
Fly-tippers have left a large pile of wood on the side of a road in Fulbeck.
The rubbish has been dumped on Pottergate Road, just before the A17 T-junction.
The mess was pictured by Lesley Jameson, who lives on South Heath Lane in Fulbeck, on Tuesday, August 16.
Lesley said: "Another appalling case of fly-tipping, this time on Pottergate Road.
"I was so shocked, I stopped to take photos!
"No mentality, just an utterly selfish act by someone."
On Tuesday, Lesley drove up to Newark and the rubbish was not there at 1.15pm, but on return at 2.45pm it had appeared.
The fly-tip has been reported to South Kesteven District Council.
A spokesperson from SKDC said: "South Kesteven District Council is aware of this incident and is arranging for it to be cleared.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on their non-emergency number, 101."