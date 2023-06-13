A flypast will mark the retirement of an RAF service which has been in action since 1966.

The RAF Hercules and 47 Squadron will fly over all four nations of the United Kingdom on Wednesday, June 14.

The aircraft will fly over RAF College Cranwell at around 2.38pm before it flies to Cambridge Airport at around 2.58pm.

The flyover map

The first Hercules service arrived at Marshall’s of Cambridge in December 1966.

Since it entered service, originally with 242 Operational Conversion Unit at RAF Thorney Island, it has operated across the globe to support UK military and humanitarian relief operations.

The RAF Hercules

The transition to the 22-strong Atlas (A400) fleet and other air mobility aircraft has been ongoing for some time.

The expertise acquired through operation of the service, its broad range of capabilities will be transitioned to other flying platforms in RAF service.

47 Squadron and the Hercules will continue to deliver on operations supporting UK defence objectives until June 30.