Flytippers dump rubbish beside countryside roads in Westborough and Hougham

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 20 September 2022

Waste has been dumped at the side of two village roads.

A Westborough resident, John Kerr, has reported fly tipping on Ease Lane in the village as well as on the side of Hougham Road.

After first spotting the waste on Saturday morning, John reported the flytipping to South Kesteven District Council, who cleared the rubbish away this morning (Tuesday).

Flytipping on Ease Lane and Hougham Road. (59460412)
John said: “[Flytipping] is quite regular round here.”

“Hopefully, the council manage to get a prosecution out of it."

He added that among the dumped waste was an oil drum and "other toxic pollutants”.

Flytipping on Ease Lane and Hougham Road. (59460405)
Flytipping on Ease Lane and Hougham Road. (59460386)
