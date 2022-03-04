Flytippers are wasting £60,000 of taxpayer's money each year.

At a South Kesteven District Council meeting on Thursday (March 3), the cabinet member for waste services, Coun Mark Whittington, was asked what the council's policy is for flytipping.

"It's zero tolerance," he said.

A flytipping case at a Woodland Trust car park was successfully prosecuted by South Kesteven District Council

"Flytipping is a crime and a lot of our countryside is blighted by it."

Coun Whittington told the council that £60,000 a year is spent dealing with flytipping.

This includes running the collection vehicles, paying two employees who go out each day to collect flytipped waste as well as investigating the crimes and prosecuting if there is enough evidence.

Recently the council led a successful prosecution against a man who had been flytipping in the district, which Coun Whittington said involved key evidence from an eyewitness.

"I encourage all residents to help us. Be the eyes and ears," he said.

"It's only by working together we can address this issue."

To report flytipping call the council on 01476 406080.