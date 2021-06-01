Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Focus on dance, music, circus skills and more across Grantham for Arts Around Town

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:17, 01 June 2021
 | Updated: 11:19, 01 June 2021

Circus skills, drumming workshops, dance performances and more made up Arts Around Town in Grantham on Saturday.

Three locations – Wyndham Park, Dysart Park and St Peter' Hill – hosted activities and performances throughout the day.

It was organised by South Kesteven District Council’s arts and culture team, which focused on taking events out into the community with help from Arts Council England funding in a bid to spread work across the district and investigate new ways of providing the arts in South Kesteven.

Gallery1

Paul Murphy (47757617)Oscar Hiley and Paul Murphy (47757648)Oscar Hiley (47757666)Anne-Marie Kerr and Dawn Wesselby (47757673)Bonkers from Jokers Entertainment (47757675)Bonkers from Jokers Entertainment (47757682)Poppy and Bonkers from Jokers Entertainment (47757684)Poppy from Jokers Entertainment (47757691)Poppy from Jokers Entertainment (47757693)Hollie Wright, Aliza Safronouskas and Kane Safronouskas (47757700)Aliza Safronouskas (47757710)Isla Dingley (47757718)Isla Dingley (47757720)Chantry Dance (47757726)Chantry Dance (47757730)Chantry Dance (47757739)Chantry Dance (47757743)Chantry Dance (47757769)Chantry Dance (47757781)Chantry Dance (47757790)Chantry Dance (47757794)
Arts and Showbiz Grantham Human Interest Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE