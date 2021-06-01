Circus skills, drumming workshops, dance performances and more made up Arts Around Town in Grantham on Saturday.

Three locations – Wyndham Park, Dysart Park and St Peter' Hill – hosted activities and performances throughout the day.

It was organised by South Kesteven District Council’s arts and culture team, which focused on taking events out into the community with help from Arts Council England funding in a bid to spread work across the district and investigate new ways of providing the arts in South Kesteven.