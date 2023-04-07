An exciting and eclectic folk band is coming to the area to perform.

Bonfire Radicals, described as "one of the most exciting and eclectic folk groups on the scene" will take to the stage at Irnham Hall later this month.

The concert will take place at 7pm on Sunday April 23.

Bonfire Radicals are coming to Irnham. (63431302)

Birmingham-based Bonfire Radicals emerged from the folk world scene with a fresh musical approach and a host of engaging traditional and original material.

The group's set has been described as "high-spirited, at times gloriously chaotic".

To buy tickets or find out more, visit: https: www.ticketsource.co.uk/irnham-community-entertainment

For more information, call Terry on 07801 865780