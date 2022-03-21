A music festival in the town centre at the weekend was a "huge success", despite being interrupted after a fire broke out nearby.

Grantham hosted the Welcome Back Folk Festival, organised by South Kesteven District Council, on Saturday, with most of the acts performing in the Market Place throughout the day.

With help from the Government's Welcome Back Fund, the festival showcased some of the best local and national acts from the folk scene and gave these talented musicians a chance to perform live again following two years of lockdowns.

However, the day was interrupted after a fire broke out at the Westgate Club in the afternoon, but thanks to the council staff marshalling the event, everyone was kept safe and the festival was able to resume.

A joint investigation is being carried out by police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue following the fire.

Witness John Gill, of Metheringham, was there for the festival where a stage was set up for the performers in Market Place.

Mr Gill said: "There were six fire engines, but the show went on regardless. The local council staff who were marshalling the festival were brilliant. They got the fire brigade onto site and kept everyone safe and then went back to marshal the folk festival."

Food stalls and traders were also present in Market Place, and the crowd were able to enjoy acts such as Malt Whiskers, The Jammy Codgers and Sandy McLelland in the sunshine.

The entertainment continued into the evening, with St Wulfram’s Church hosting the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra and Mirror Effect performed at the Angel & Royal Hotel.

Venues Eden's Wine Bar and Edwards hosted Lianna Haynes and Kingfisher Blue respectively.

Other attractions that were enjoyed on the day included face-painting, a balloon modeller, talented caricaturist John Elson, circus entertainment from Pendragon Circus, and performances around the town by the Bourne Borderers.

In a statement, SKDC said: "What an amazing day for the District! The Folk Festival in Grantham was a huge success and the Bourne in Lights event had an incredible turnout!

"Well done to our amazing officers for organising these incredible events and thanks also to the Welcome Back Fund for making them possible!"

