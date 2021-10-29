Folk musicians visited Grantham as part of national tour ahead of their debut album.

Emily Portman and Rob Harbron have multiple accolades for theirs years of work in the music industry, and have now formed a new collaboration.

The duo performed at the centre on Friday, October 22, at 7.30pm, with their performance lasting until 10pm.

Emily Portman and Rob Harbron

Both artists are regarded as two of the finest and most distinctive performers on the UK's folk scene.

They will be releasing their debut duo album in spring 2022, which explores traditional English songs and themes that link them.

In addition to Grantham, they have also performed in Brighton, Taunton and Hampshire.

