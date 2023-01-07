After two years, a Scots-English folk duo is heading back on the road.

Winter Wilson is a folk-rock duo made up of Dave Wilson and former Kesteven and Grantham Girls School pupil Kip Wilson.

They will be performing at Long Bennington Village Hall on Friday, January 27, after they spent two years away from the road due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winter Wilson is heading to Long Bennington Village Hall. (61679244)

When the pair were living in Newark, they would regularly attend music events at the Cross Key pub in Upton.

After they joined in a 'scratch' band at a New Years party, the couple were asked to play every Saturday and they say "the rest is history."

Since then, they have taken their music all around the world and have toured in Australia, New Zealand and Canada as well as most of Western Europe and the UK.

Winter Wilson is heading to Long Bennington Village Hall. (61679181)

When Covid-19 hit, it was difficult for the entertainment industry. The couple were on tour in Germany when the pandemic struck.

However, after moving back to Lincolnshire the couple consider themselves "luckier than most".

Kip said: "We have a small income from other sources, so we knew we wouldn't starve, and we're used to spending long periods of time with just each other for company.

"The weird bit was staying in one place for so long - we've never done that before!"

The couple had to cancel their remaining gigs but to keep them busy, they livestreamed their music on Facebook and also raised £5,500, which was equally divided between the MU’s Musicians’ Hardship Fund and their local food bank.

In Summer 2021, they recorded their ninth studio album named 'The Passing of the Storm', released in September 2022.

The Passing of the Storm was released in September 2022. (61679225)

After the pandemic and when everything got back to normal, they headed back on the road.

Dave said: "We were actually really busy in 2022, which is great, and the audiences just seem to be starting to get back to more normal levels now, but it remains to be seen how normal, and for how long.

"For the moment, our fingers remain firmly crossed."

To buy tickets for their concert, go to www.winterwilson.com.

Tickets cost £12 in advance and £14 on the door.

Doors open at 7pm and the performance begins at 8pm.

The address for the venue is Long Bennington Village Hall, 33 Main Road, Long Bennington.