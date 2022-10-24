An award-winning folk supergroup is set to play in the town.

The Magpie Arc, a cross border band out of Sheffield and Edinburgh featuring the multi-award-winning talents, will be playing at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Saturday November 5 from 7.30pm

Formed out of an idea to bring together a group of musicians and friends who would mix and match their influences, song writing styles and musicianship in an electric band setting, whilst giving a passing nod to the golden age of 60’s and 70’s British folk/rock, the musical possibilities of The Magpie Arc are unique in today’s folk scene.

The Magpie Arc, formed of Findlay Napier, Martin Simpson, Tom A. Wright, Nancy Kerr, Alex Hunter. Credit: Jaty Griffen (60152916)

The group draw from wide musical influences

In a statement, the group said: "There will be lots of new songs, and there will also be some great, unusual, and thought-provoking covers, plus there may be some reworked traditional songs.

"There will be folk, and definitely rock. A bit of country, there may even be some blues.

"Whatever happens, it is already proving to be a musical mix of everything you could expect from such a line-up, with great songs, lush harmonies and intricate electric guitars to gorgeous fiddle lines and rock-solid bass and drums."

Tickets cost £21 and can be purchased by calling 01476 406158.