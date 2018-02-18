Folkingham schoolgirl chops off hair for charity

A six-year-old girl has donated her long locks to a charity which makes wigs after watching a YouTube video of a girl that had lost her hair to cancer.

Milla Ball, of Folkingham, had 30cm of her hair chopped off at her home last week.

Her mum, Rebecca Henson, said: “She saw a video about children who may lose their hair through treatments when they have serious illnesses. She then discovered that the Little Princess Trust give free wigs to children and Milla decided she wanted to donate her long locks too. They accept donations over 17cm, but ideally are looking for 30cm (or more), which Milla had.”

Milla, who attends Billingborough Primary School, smiled throughout her haircut last Wednesday.

Rebecca added: “She is very girly and quite precious about her hair. She doesn’t normally want it cut at all.”

Before having it cut off, the schoolgirl, who also lives with her dad Alex and four-year-old sister Lara, said: “I’m just having my hair cut, it will grow again. Some children lose all of their hair, so I want them to have it.”

Despite initially aiming to raise enough money for one wig, Milla has already raised over £600.

Charity manager Monica Glass from Princess Trust said: “We are always so grateful to everyone who donates their hair to us, but we are currently in need of long hair donations – in excess of 10 inches – so we are particularly thrilled to receive Milla’s amazing 30cm. Around four inches oe 10cm is lost when a wig is made because of the knotting process.

“Milla’s donated hair will make a lovely long wig, which will totally transform the life of a sick child or young adult. Her fantastic fundraising is also enough to purchase a wig. Well done, Milla - you are a star!”

To donate, visit www.just giving.com/fundraising/ millaball.