The Priory on the Market Place was originally called The Cottage.

The house was purchased by Arthur Chambers for his growing family.

In the 1860s, when a church was being demolished in Leicestershire, he purchased the stone and began building a folly in his garden, constructed by local builder Joseph White.

Following its construction, the house was renamed St Egelwyne’s Priory, later shortened to The Priory.

When a son was born in 1874, he named him Arthur Egelwyne Campbell Chambers, later to become a local chemist.

Many visitors to the town believed that the folly was a genuine ruin of a priory, much to the amusement of the owners.

In 1935, Sir Alfred Welby wrote in the Grantham Journal that the ruins were the only remains of the ‘Franciscan Friary of Grantham, which stood adjoining the Market-place, on the north side’.

Stone heads and arches can still be seen in the garden.