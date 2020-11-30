Fond farewell to Grantham dad 'Drakey' who died from cancer
Published: 13:53, 30 November 2020
| Updated: 13:55, 30 November 2020
Friends and family gathered to say a fond farewell to a popular father-of-two who died from cancer just seven months after becoming a dad for the second time.
Richard Drake, died on Tuesday, November 3, aged 37 - 11 months after being diagnosed with secondary throat cancer that had spread to his lungs.
It was the second time that he had battled the disease after first being diagnosed with cancer in 2018.