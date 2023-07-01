A leading food company has marked the anniversaries of some of its longest working employees.

Moy Park, which has a base in Gonerby Road, held its Long Service Awards at Belton Woods Hotel earlier in the month.

Seventy-six employees were awarded for their long service, including 24 in Grantham, and two of these people had been at the company for 40 years.

Moy Park employees who were honoured for their long service.

Chris Kirke, Moy Park president, at the event said: “We are delighted to have so many long serving employees dedicated to Moy Park.

“Across the business, they have built their careers with us and built our company into the successful, sustainable, growing business it is today.

“I want to congratulate all those recognised at the celebration event and thank them for their dedication and long service to Moy Park.”

Those that received the awards have been with the business between 20 and 40 years and have accumulated over 1,000 years within the company.

Colleagues from Moy Park bases in Anwick and Ashbourne were also honoured at the event.