A leading food company has donated £100,000 worth of products to local foodbanks across the UK.

Moy Park, which has a site in Grantham, is providing foodbanks with quality nutritious produce this Spring to help those struggling with poverty and everyday living costs.

The Spring Chicken project builds on Moy Park's existing community measures, including charity and educational programmes.

Credit: Chris Vaughan Photography. Steve Kerwood, from Moy Park and Rod Munro, a volunteer at Sleaford New Life Community Larder food bank. (56263106)

Moy Park also partners with FareShare, and has been supplying food donations since 2015 and will continue to do so alongside the new community initiative.

"Launching the scheme, Stephen Kerwood, HR business partner at Moy Park's Grantham site, said: "We are delighted to be able to support organisations that do such important work in our local communities.

"Through our new Spring Chicken scheme, we hope to help ease the burden on local foodbanks and those impacted by the poverty.

"This new community initiative is another strand of this approach, and we look forward to seeing significant amounts of product being donated over the coming months."

There are thousands of products available weekly through the scheme, and Moy Park is encouraging foodbanks local to its sites in England and Northern Ireland to help.

Amongst the first to receive a donation from Moy Park was Sleaford New Life Community Larder Foodbank.

Rod Munro, team leader at the foodbank, added: "We want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Moy Park for their generous donation towards our Food Bank.

"The food produce will help us to support many local people who are finding it increasingly difficult to provide nutritious food for their families."