A new sensory garden awaits pupils at a Grantham primary school next month.

Poplar Farm School, on Helmsley Road, has created the garden for its pupils, with support from food company Moy Park.

It has been designed as a stimulating and engaging outdoor space that aims to improve physical fitness, health, mood and cognition.

Moy Park Cheque presentation at Poplar Farm School, Hemsley, GranthamPresentation for a sensory garden from Moy Park’s Community Support Fund (50191822)

The school received a grant from Moy Park’s £1 million community support fund which was established in 2020 to support organisations local to its operations across Europe.

Poplar Farm School headteacher Kate Hodson said: “We believe that learning should be an adventure for pupils, enabling them to experience challenges and the joy of achievement within a rich and diverse curriculum.

“This unique outdoor space appeals to all the senses and will help our pupils develop their motors skills.

“We’re grateful to Moy Park for supporting us.”

Visit moypark.com/community-support.