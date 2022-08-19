Leading food company Moy Park marked the 40th anniversary of its Grantham site with a series of celebrations.

The site on Gonerby Road has achieved several milestones as part of its anniversary this year including reaching a key safety achievement of over one million hours without a time lost accident, as well as a production record of 950 tonnes in July.

To mark the special anniversary, its 600 strong workforce enjoyed street food and entertainment on site and also buried a time capsule, commemorating milestone moments for future generations.

Moy Park staff celebrating the 40th celebrations at its site in Grantham this week. Credit: Moy Park (58740512)

Stephen Kerwood, Moy Park's HR business partner, said: "Grantham and the wider Lincolnshire area is a fantastic place to live and work.

"The community has been so welcoming to us and we’re grateful to the support of our fantastic neighbours and team members. Sue and Keith Kent, for example, were here the day the factory opened, helping get us ready for our first ever production run.

"We are truly honoured that over the past 40 years they developed their career with us and have acted as role models and mentors for up-and-coming members of staff.

Moy Park staff celebrating the 40th celebrations at its site in Grantham this week. Credit: Moy Park (58740559)

Moy Park staff celebrating the 40th celebrations at its site in Grantham this week. Credit: Moy Park (58740554)

"They truly embrace how you can make the difference at Moy Park.

“While our 40th anniversary is a great time to reflect on all that we have achieved, we also look to the future and I’m proud to say that Moy Park in Grantham is poised to continue its growth as we also celebrate key production and safety milestones.

"With a diverse range of jobs available, we will continue to support the local area with career opportunities along with our community and charity initiatives."

Moy Park staff celebrating the 40th celebrations at its site in Grantham this week. Credit: Moy Park (58740604)

Moy Park staff celebrating the 40th celebrations at its site in Grantham this week. Credit: Moy Park (58740523)

Moy Park recently hosted its annual Long Service Awards evening, applauding its long-serving team members.

The business was also named ‘Employer of the Year’ at the Grantham Journal Business Awards in 2021.

Two members of the original 1982 workforce in Grantham, husband and wife duo Keith and Sue Kent, were recognised at the ceremony for their combined 80 years of service.