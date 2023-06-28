Food hubs will be set up across the district to encourage healthy eating.

South Kesteven District Council has agreed £152,000 worth of funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to enable The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT) to establish five hubs across the district.

TBBT operates mobile affordable food clubs offering quality and nutritious food and there will be two hubs in Grantham and one each in Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “Sadly, many people across our district are struggling to make ends meet, but this is a great initiative that will make life a little easier for some.

“As a council, we are proud to be supporting the work of The Bread and Butter Thing and to be providing additional support for those residents who need it most, improving local access to healthy food and reducing financial strain for our residents.”

TBBT works in partnership with supermarkets, factories and farms to redistribute food that would be wasted.

At its weekly hubs, TBBT’s members access three bags of fruit and veg, chilled food and cupboard staples at deeply discounted prices, enabling them to feed their families, improving diets and saving them money for other household priorities.

Healthy Start cards are accepted and low cost period products are also available.

TBBT extends the benefits of its hubs further by working with partners to provide expert advice and practical solutions in income maximisation, energy, digital exclusion and mental health support.

Mark Game, chief executive of TBBT, said: “We aim to unleash the power of affordable food and use it to ignite long-lasting change in struggling neighbourhoods.

“We are delighted to be working with SKDC to bring the benefits of our mobile food clubs to five new communities across the district.”

SKDC has been allocated £3,898,582 from the UKSPF as part of the Government’s Levelling Up process.

The fund can support projects that build pride in place, improve the places where people live, and that support individuals and businesses to thrive.

Details of TBBT launch dates and venues will be announced in due course.