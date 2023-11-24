A food manufacturer has been fined £700,000 after a former employee lost fingers while working a night shift.

Tom Matthews, from Grantham, lost his index and middle finger while working at McCain Foods’ site in Easton on September 2, 2019.

On Wednesday (November 22), McCain Foods, based in Scarborough, pleaded guilty to breaching the Health & Safety at Work Act and the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations.

Former McCain's site in Easton.

The company was fined £700,000 and ordered to pay £6,508.51 in costs at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

During his night shift, Mr Matthews was cleaning the company’s batter system machinery when he attempted to remove string dangling from a chute.

His left hand was drawn in and contacted the machine’s rotary valve.

The father of two said: “The last four years have been hard and an ongoing struggle both physically and mentally.

“I still have circulation problems in my left hand following the incident, that should never have happened.

“While I’m currently working, my new role is with the health and safety team at a different company as I want to use my story as an example to others and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Following a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation, it was found McCain Foods had failed to provide appropriate guarding to prevent access to the rotary valve.

McCains had not risk assessed the batter machine adequately and had not given employees the right training.

A spokesperson for McCain’s said: “At McCain, we take the health and safety of our colleagues extremely seriously and have co-operated fully throughout all stages of this case.

“Since the incident in 2019, we have further enhanced our machinery safety measures, and across our six UK sites we have had zero employee safety incidents over the past 12 months.

“We sincerely regret this incident and extend our apologies to Tom Matthews and his family.”

HSE inspector Muir Finlay said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided had the company taken simple steps to guard dangerous parts of machinery and provide employees with suitable training and supervision.

“Companies and individuals should be aware that the HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

This prosecution was led by HSE enforcement lawyer Jonathan Bambro, supported by Rubina Abdul-Karim.